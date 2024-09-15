Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

