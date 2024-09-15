Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after buying an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $377,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in General Mills by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,459,000 after acquiring an additional 369,628 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

