Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,620 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $126.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

