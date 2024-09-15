Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.