Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,348 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

