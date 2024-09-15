Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,715 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in PayPal by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.10 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

