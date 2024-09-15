Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Waters by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $325.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.58 and a 200 day moving average of $324.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

