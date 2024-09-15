Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

