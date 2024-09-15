Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 474,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,541,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,287,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,169,000 after buying an additional 158,925 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 218,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 525,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,971,000 after buying an additional 103,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

