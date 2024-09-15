Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 77.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 118,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 67,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $186.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

