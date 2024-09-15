New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 192.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 255,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

NJR stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $47.64.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

