Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,921 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $28,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NXT stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

