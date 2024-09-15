NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $64,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in NIKE by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

