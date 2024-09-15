NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in NVR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $9,369.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $9,423.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8,649.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,008.91.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

