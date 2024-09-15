On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,379 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $49,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,614,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in ON during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ON by 1,011.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at $8,094,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $34,420,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONON opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 110.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.16.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

