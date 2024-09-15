Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,126 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,271,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 62.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

