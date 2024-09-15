Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in The Cigna Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $364.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.18 and a 200 day moving average of $344.22. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

