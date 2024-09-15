Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,072 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $195.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

