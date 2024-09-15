Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,939 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 79.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks stock opened at $359.76 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

