Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $216.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

