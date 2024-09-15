Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $49,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 576.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 136.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $591.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $601.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $562.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.02.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

