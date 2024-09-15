Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 618,395 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,190,141 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $48,446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 483.0% during the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $49,121,000 after buying an additional 1,677,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,067 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

