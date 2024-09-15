PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,100 Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 4.5% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 374,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 155.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Altimmune by 25.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $558.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 24,778.97% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.