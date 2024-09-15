PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in EVgo by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVGO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $4.48 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

