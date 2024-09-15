PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Tungray Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of TRSG stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Tungray Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92.
Tungray Technologies Profile
