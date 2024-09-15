PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Get Tungray Technologies alerts:

Tungray Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TRSG stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Tungray Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92.

Tungray Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tungray Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungray Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.