PFG Investments LLC Takes $157,000 Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 32,744 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

MUA opened at $12.53 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.