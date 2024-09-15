Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $27,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $559,435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.16. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

