Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $267.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.15. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $280.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.22%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

