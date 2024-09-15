Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $186.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average of $181.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

