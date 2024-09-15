Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Lifted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

