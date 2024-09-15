PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,713,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 28.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $112,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $112,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,904 shares of company stock worth $1,806,714. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PriceSmart Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $89.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

