Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 107.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 424.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 133,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 107,872 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 335,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,685,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

