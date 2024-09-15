Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.28% of Q2 worth $46,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTWO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,446.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,916 shares of company stock worth $3,896,644. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $74.80 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

