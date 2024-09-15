Quest Partners LLC Sells 10,514 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,655,000 after acquiring an additional 225,390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,446,000 after acquiring an additional 224,513 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 44.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 474,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $68,879,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $54.28.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $189,762.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,773.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,255 shares of company stock worth $936,975. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

