Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,807 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $74.68 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.