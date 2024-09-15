Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,047,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

