Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 905.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

