Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2,891.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 62,170 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 62.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 158,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $95.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

