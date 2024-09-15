Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bio-Techne by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $74.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

