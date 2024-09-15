Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

View Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.