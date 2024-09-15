Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 311 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

