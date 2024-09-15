Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 389 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after buying an additional 308,493 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 78,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DOCU opened at $56.63 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $772,063.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,890.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,618 shares of company stock worth $25,432,336. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
