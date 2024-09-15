Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,022 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ryan Specialty worth $32,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $69.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

