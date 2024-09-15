SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

NYSE SAP opened at $221.28 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $222.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

