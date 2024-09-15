SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $11 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,000. NVIDIA comprises about 8.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $465,330,122 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

