Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,342 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources
In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 431,600 shares of company stock worth $9,097,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
