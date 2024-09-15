Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,342 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 431,600 shares of company stock worth $9,097,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.