Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $37,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SPG stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.61. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

