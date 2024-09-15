SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $37.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

