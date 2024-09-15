SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $140.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.72.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

