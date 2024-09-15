State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $340.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.57.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

